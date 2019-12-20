Brokerages Expect Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Warrior Met Coal reported earnings per share of $2.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $287.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 46.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 20.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 48.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 23,827 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HCC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 636,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,413. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $33.49.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

