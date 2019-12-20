Brokerages Expect Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.34 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) will post sales of $115.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.84 million to $119.98 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $129.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $448.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $434.65 million to $512.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $501.17 million, with estimates ranging from $445.59 million to $530.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.15 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 42.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $48.72. 1,050,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,439. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 66.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

