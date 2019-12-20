Brokerages Expect Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) to post $4.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mediwound’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.90 million. Mediwound reported sales of $990,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 314.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full-year sales of $25.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $31.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.17 million, with estimates ranging from $10.80 million to $18.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mediwound.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 million. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 94.57% and a net margin of 69.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDWD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mediwound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 33.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 114.8% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mediwound by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Mediwound stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.97. 54,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,936. The company has a market capitalization of $83.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. Mediwound has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

