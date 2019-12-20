Brokerages Expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will report ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.71). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.94). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.80. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2,372.40% and a net margin of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $294.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4124.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 59,685 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 57,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 665,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 78,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LXRX stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $4.43. 1,005,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,794. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $473.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $8.39.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.
Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.