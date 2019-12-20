Brokerages Expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will report ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.71). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.94). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.80. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2,372.40% and a net margin of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $294.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4124.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 59,685 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 57,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 665,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 78,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXRX stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $4.43. 1,005,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,794. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $473.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $8.39.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.