Brokerages Anticipate SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.83 Million

Analysts expect that SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) will post $83.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.10 million. SVMK posted sales of $67.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year sales of $306.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.65 million to $307.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $369.69 million, with estimates ranging from $358.68 million to $380.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 target price on shares of SVMK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SVMK in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

In other SVMK news, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 3,934 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $66,759.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 6,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $121,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,789. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVMK in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.69. 403,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,540. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.61. SVMK has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

