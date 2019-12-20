Brokerages Anticipate Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Superior Drilling Products posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Superior Drilling Products.

Shares of SDPI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. 57,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,452. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

