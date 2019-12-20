Brokerages Anticipate Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $514.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce sales of $514.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $507.94 million and the highest is $527.78 million. Childrens Place reported sales of $530.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.09 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Childrens Place from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $137.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.52.

Shares of PLCE traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $62.79. 972,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,044. The company has a market capitalization of $815.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.73. Childrens Place has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $116.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Childrens Place’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other Childrens Place news, CFO Michael Scarpa acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.69 per share, for a total transaction of $576,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,014. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Childrens Place by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Childrens Place by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Childrens Place by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Childrens Place by 1.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

