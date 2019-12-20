Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $378.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $340.00 to $378.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVGO. SunTrust Banks set a $322.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $365.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $331.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $324.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.57. The company has a market cap of $125.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $230.33 and a fifty-two week high of $331.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.88%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $578,860.00. Insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $19,055,060 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

