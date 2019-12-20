BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised BRF from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BRF from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $8.43 on Monday. BRF has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.69.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. BRF had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BRF by 135.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 162,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 28,904 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 359,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,723,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,696,000 after buying an additional 70,067 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 443.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 159,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 130,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

