BoostCoin (BOST) Price Tops $0.0012

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One BoostCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BoostCoin has a total market cap of $13,687.00 and $1.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BoostCoin has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BoostCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005388 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001309 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011370 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00053268 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BoostCoin

BoostCoin (CRYPTO:BOST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoostCoin’s official website is myboost.io

BoostCoin Coin Trading

BoostCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoostCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoostCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoostCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.