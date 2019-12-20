Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.92

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.92 and traded as low as $1.87. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 5,479,117 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBD.B shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.15 to C$3.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James set a C$2.50 price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.19.

The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.92.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

