BNP Paribas Upgrades J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) to “Outperform”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

JSAIY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J Sainsbury from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

