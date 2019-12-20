BNK Bank (ASX:BBC) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of BNK Bank Corp Limited (ASX:BBC) were up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.57 ($0.40) and last traded at A$0.57 ($0.40), approximately 770 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.57 ($0.40).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 million and a P/E ratio of 11.57.

BNK Bank Company Profile (ASX:BBC)

BNK Banking Corporation Limited provides various retail banking products and services in Western Australia. The company accepts various deposit products, including everyday and savings accounts, term deposits, and business accounts; and provides loans comprising home, personal, car, business, and self-managed super fund property loans, as well as debit cards.

