Blue Protocol Market Cap Tops $167,893.00 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Blue Protocol has traded 50.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blue Protocol has a total market capitalization of $167,893.00 and $62.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blue Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.73 or 0.06545417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00028859 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Blue Protocol Token Profile

Blue Protocol (CRYPTO:BLUE) is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC, IDEX, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

