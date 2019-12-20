Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.91.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.20. 31,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.34.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 89.62%. The firm had revenue of $967.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,720.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.