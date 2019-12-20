Blockchain Certified Data Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,260.00 (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market cap of $844,261.00 and $5,260.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Switcheo Network. During the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00187194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.01232537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120619 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token launched on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,609,585 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

