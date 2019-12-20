BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $563.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $546.00 to $563.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $513.64.

BLK traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $502.06. 17,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,980. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $489.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $360.79 and a fifty-two week high of $506.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total value of $45,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,567. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $30,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 89.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

