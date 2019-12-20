Bitradio (BRO) Market Cap Hits $100,923.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Bitradio has a market cap of $100,923.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009580 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000890 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 76.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000469 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,167,041 coins and its circulating supply is 8,167,037 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.