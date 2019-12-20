Bitcoin Fast (BTCF) Market Capitalization Reaches $80,260.00

Bitcoin Fast (CURRENCY:BTCF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Fast has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Fast has a total market cap of $80,260.00 and $646.00 worth of Bitcoin Fast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Fast coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00060105 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00086781 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000846 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00061997 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,217.93 or 0.99919556 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Fast (BTCF) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Fast’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,189,849 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Fast is bitcoinfast.co . Bitcoin Fast’s official Twitter account is @BitCoinFastTeam

Bitcoin Fast can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Fast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Fast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Fast using one of the exchanges listed above.

