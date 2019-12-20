BitCoen (BEN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $336.00

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip. BitCoen has a market cap of $41,412.00 and approximately $336.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCoen has traded down 42.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.78 or 0.02640594 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000130 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000097 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000567 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

