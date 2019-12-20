BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Buy Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $158.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BMRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.41.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,620. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.52 and a beta of 1.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.13.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,358.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,940 shares of company stock worth $1,690,465. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $258,055,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $95,648,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59,167.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 282,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,162,000 after buying an additional 281,636 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $21,553,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,957,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,366,775,000 after buying an additional 247,798 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
