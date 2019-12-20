BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Buy Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $158.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,620. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.52 and a beta of 1.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.13.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,358.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,940 shares of company stock worth $1,690,465. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $258,055,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $95,648,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59,167.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 282,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,162,000 after buying an additional 281,636 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $21,553,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,957,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,366,775,000 after buying an additional 247,798 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

