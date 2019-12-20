Binance USD Market Cap Hits $18.31 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $18.31 million and approximately $7.02 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00014074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $468.60 or 0.06531640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00030427 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002606 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD Token Trading

