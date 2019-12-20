Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) shares rose 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35, approximately 1,013,947 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 293,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a market cap of $24.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 704,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $352,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 333,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $146,524.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLPH. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 116,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

