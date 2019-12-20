Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler Sells 62,259 Shares

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $10,000,040.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,411,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,061,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BGNE opened at $168.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.61. Beigene Ltd has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $210.35.

Get Beigene alerts:

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. The firm had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -13.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beigene by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,447,000 after purchasing an additional 88,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Beigene by 8.3% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,568,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Beigene by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,739,000 after buying an additional 28,569 shares during the period. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beigene during the second quarter worth about $70,734,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Beigene from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 target price on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.78.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.