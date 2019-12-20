Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $300.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Becton Dickinson and traded as high as $275.48 and last traded at $272.00, with a volume of 308616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $267.87.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.25.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,331 shares of company stock worth $6,508,723. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

