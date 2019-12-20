Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $88.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAX. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $94.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.15.

Baxter International stock opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $61.40 and a 12 month high of $89.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $293,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

