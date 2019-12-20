Barclays Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €65.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €76.13 ($88.53).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HEI opened at €65.26 ($75.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €67.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €66.03. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a 52 week high of €73.52 ($85.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.20.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.