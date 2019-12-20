BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.39

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.39 and last traded at $37.37, with a volume of 5799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $223.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,749 shares in the company, valued at $12,931,476.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $728,901.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,093.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in BankUnited by 21.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

