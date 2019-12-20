BANKEX (BKX) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, BANKEX has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar. BANKEX has a total market capitalization of $680,328.00 and approximately $53,012.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BANKEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Upbit, HitBTC and Simex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038531 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $476.76 or 0.06611574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029823 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001465 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About BANKEX

BANKEX (CRYPTO:BKX) is a token. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,290,932 tokens. The official message board for BANKEX is blog.bankex.org . The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BANKEX is bankex.com/en

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Simex, Upbit, OKEx and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

