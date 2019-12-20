Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo Sells 500 Shares

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $22,955.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,194.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BMRC stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.29. 70 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,776. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.55. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $46.85.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $26.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMRC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 31.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

