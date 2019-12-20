Bank of America Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €118.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Societe Generale set a €131.00 ($152.33) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($165.12) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €129.80 ($150.93).

ETR SAP opened at €119.56 ($139.02) on Tuesday. SAP has a 52 week low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 52 week high of €125.00 ($145.35). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €122.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €114.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39. The firm has a market cap of $146.88 billion and a PE ratio of 42.13.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

