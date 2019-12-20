Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKHYY opened at $39.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Bank Hapoalim has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $41.01.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Bank Hapoalim had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $898.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank Hapoalim will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory services; and housing loans.

