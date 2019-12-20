Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the second quarter worth about $33,197,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 359.9% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,321,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,004,000 after buying an additional 1,817,038 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,479,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 469.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after buying an additional 1,423,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 360.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,773,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,600 shares during the period. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSMX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,938. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 14.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1855 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.