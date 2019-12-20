BaaSid (BAAS) Market Cap Achieves $4.10 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, BaaSid has traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar. One BaaSid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. BaaSid has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $119,704.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,792,525,852 tokens. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

