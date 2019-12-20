Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) CEO Joshua R. Disbrow Acquires 55,000 Shares

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) CEO Joshua R. Disbrow acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $45,650.00.

Shares of AYTU opened at $0.88 on Friday. Aytu Bioscience Inc has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 4.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Aytu Bioscience had a negative net margin of 390.43% and a negative return on equity of 252.42%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aytu Bioscience Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Searle & CO. grew its stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 249,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AYTU shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Aytu Bioscience from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Aytu Bioscience in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

