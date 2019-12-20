Avita Medical (ASX:AVH) Shares Up 3.4%

Avita Medical Ltd (ASX:AVH) shares shot up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.63 ($0.45) and last traded at A$0.61 ($0.43), 14,641,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.59 ($0.42).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -23.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, insider Michael Perry 39,554,252 shares of Avita Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd.

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products for the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides treatment solutions derived from a patient's own skin.

