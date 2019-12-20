Ausnet Services (ASX:AST) Shares Down 0.8%

Ausnet Services Ltd (ASX:AST)’s share price fell 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as A$1.75 ($1.24) and last traded at A$1.75 ($1.24), 9,878,892 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 103% from the average session volume of 4,860,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.77 ($1.25).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Ausnet Services’s previous interim dividend of $0.05. Ausnet Services’s payout ratio is currently 149.25%.

AusNet Services Ltd engages in energy delivery services business in Australia. The company operates through Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Commercial Energy Services segments. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users in eastern Victoria.

