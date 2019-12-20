Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AUPH. ValuEngine cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Shares of AUPH opened at $19.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.25. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $20.03.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19,483.96% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

