Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AUPH shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,913,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after buying an additional 700,333 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,531,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,234,000 after acquiring an additional 381,192 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 28,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $122,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUPH traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,965,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,871. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19,483.96% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

