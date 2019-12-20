AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 5,800 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,400 ($110.50) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,900 ($103.92) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,695.67 ($101.23).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,634 ($100.42) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion and a PE ratio of 47.89. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,365.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,943.11.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

