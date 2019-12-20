Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,789 ($36.69).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,740 ($36.04) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Associated British Foods to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,070 ($40.38) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other news, insider John Bason sold 20,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,536 ($33.36), for a total value of £528,172.72 ($694,781.27).

Associated British Foods stock traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,591 ($34.08). 959,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.82. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 2,011 ($26.45) and a one year high of GBX 2,601.34 ($34.22). The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,477.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,374.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.30 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $12.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

