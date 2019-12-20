ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services primarily in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, life sciences and government sectors. ASGN Incorporated, formerly known as On Assignment Inc., is based California, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASGN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ASGN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

NYSE ASGN traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.15. 23,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,291. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ASGN has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.92.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ASGN will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ASGN by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,692,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in ASGN by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 955,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,057,000 after purchasing an additional 235,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ASGN by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 906,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ASGN by 6.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,298,000 after purchasing an additional 53,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ASGN by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

