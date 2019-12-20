Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Price Target Raised to GBX 250 at Goldman Sachs Group

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) had its price target raised by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ARW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Global Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 294.86 ($3.88).

Shares of ARW stock traded down GBX 11.60 ($0.15) on Thursday, hitting GBX 252 ($3.31). 182,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,450. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 610.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.93 million and a P/E ratio of 11.40. Arrow Global Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 166.20 ($2.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 284.58 ($3.74). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 220.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 225.13.

In related news, insider Andrew C. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of Arrow Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £23,800 ($31,307.55). Insiders have purchased 10,133 shares of company stock worth $2,409,913 in the last quarter.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

