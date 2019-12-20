Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €9.25 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €9.25 ($10.76) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AT1. HSBC set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.20 ($10.70) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €8.30 ($9.65) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €8.70 ($10.12).

Aroundtown stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €7.97 ($9.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €6.85 ($7.97) and a 1-year high of €8.02 ($9.32). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.47.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

