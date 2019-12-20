ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE ARR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.58. 11,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,308. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.67.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 173.23%. The business had revenue of ($50.63) million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.