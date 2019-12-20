Armanino Foods Of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.52

Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and traded as low as $3.42. Armanino Foods Of Distinction shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 7,387 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Armanino Foods Of Distinction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

Get Armanino Foods Of Distinction alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $109.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Armanino Foods Of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Armanino Foods Of Distinction had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

About Armanino Foods Of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods Of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods Of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.