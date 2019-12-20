ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Trading Up 0.3%

ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.80 and last traded at $57.73, approximately 418 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 98,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Web x.0 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ARK Web x.0 ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in ARK Web x.0 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ARK Web x.0 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

