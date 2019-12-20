Argus Lowers Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) to Hold

Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cfra downgraded Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.13.

NYSE:YUM opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,634 shares of company stock valued at $483,139 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4,636.4% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

