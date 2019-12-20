Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $45.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ares Management traded as high as $34.65 and last traded at $34.55, with a volume of 4345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.44.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARES. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 145,797 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 760,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,890,000 after purchasing an additional 78,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $466.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.14%.

Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

