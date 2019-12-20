Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues Earnings Results

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.15-2.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.15-2.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG traded down $8.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.01. 1,981,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.80. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $46.70.

APOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

